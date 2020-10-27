South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Welcomes Arrest of Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has on behalf of the Provincial Government and the people of the province welcomed the arrest announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele in respect of the murder of Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Minister Cele announced the breakthrough this afternoon, following years of investigation into this high profile case.

"As KwaZulu Natal we are pleased that finally this matter is nearing closure. The arrests bring hope that the arm of the law is long and the Police are prepared to pursue justice for victims of crime no matter how long it takes", said Premier Zikalala.

"More importantly, we trust that this development will bring welcome relief to the family of Senzo Meyiwa who lost a dear son and breadwinner in that murder".

"The tragic circumstances under which Senzo died have for too long been shrouded in mystery which has had devastating consequences for the family. We congratulate Minister Cele and Commissioner Khehla Sitole and his investigating multi- disciplinary team for their painstaking work to get us this far. We however also wish to urge members of the public and the media to allow the criminal justice system the space to pursue this matter to its finality", said Premier Zikalala.