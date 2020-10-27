South Africa: Further Claims Emerge That Jacob Zuma's Axed Attorney Drove Denel's Decline

analysis

Former president Jacob Zuma booted Lugisani Daniel Mantsha as his attorney in April 2020. Mantsha represented Zuma for two years, after he quit his job at state arms company Denel. Mantsha's name cropped up anew at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday over executives' suspensions in 2015.

A former Denel board member has detailed the hurried suspension of three executives from the arms company in 2015, as the company's management came under renewed scrutiny.

Nonyameko Mandindi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday 26 October. Her appearance was followed by that of the current board chair, Monhla Hlahla.

Mandindi and Hlahla's testimony signalled a return to evidence on Denel. Recent weeks of hearings concerned other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) Eskom and Transnet as the inquiry's legal team returned to the Terms of Reference.

Evidence leader advocate Paul Kennedy SC detailed the revised Denel workstream, which is scheduled to run into early November.

Kennedy told the inquiry chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that the hearings would consider procurement processes "which also have been alleged to involve individuals who have been implicated in relation to allegations of State Capture, including Mr Salim Essa in particular and the Gupta brothers,...