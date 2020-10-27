South Africa: Further Claims Emerge That Jacob Zuma's Axed Attorney Drove Denel's Decline

26 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

Former president Jacob Zuma booted Lugisani Daniel Mantsha as his attorney in April 2020. Mantsha represented Zuma for two years, after he quit his job at state arms company Denel. Mantsha's name cropped up anew at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday over executives' suspensions in 2015.

A former Denel board member has detailed the hurried suspension of three executives from the arms company in 2015, as the company's management came under renewed scrutiny.

Nonyameko Mandindi testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday 26 October. Her appearance was followed by that of the current board chair, Monhla Hlahla.

Mandindi and Hlahla's testimony signalled a return to evidence on Denel. Recent weeks of hearings concerned other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) Eskom and Transnet as the inquiry's legal team returned to the Terms of Reference.

Evidence leader advocate Paul Kennedy SC detailed the revised Denel workstream, which is scheduled to run into early November.

Kennedy told the inquiry chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that the hearings would consider procurement processes "which also have been alleged to involve individuals who have been implicated in relation to allegations of State Capture, including Mr Salim Essa in particular and the Gupta brothers,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.