South Africa: The Nelson Mandela Foundation Launches the Goodwill Collection of Merchandise

27 October 2020
Nelson Mandela Foundation (Johannesburg)
press release

All income generated by the range will be used by the Foundation to implement the social justice mandate given to it by Madiba. For the last five years the organisation’s overarching theme has been Constitutionalism. This has shaped the work we have done in areas as diverse as land reform, early childhood development, anti-racism activism, COVID-19 emergency relief work, reckoning with oppressive pasts, and leadership development.

The Collection is premised on connecting high quality product to critical social justice messaging. Madiba’s dream for South Africa was the Constitution turned into a lived reality for all who live in the country. This is the underpinning message of the Collection – we need to keep dreaming and we need to keep working. Rights – ZARights – are about transforming the way people live.

The Collection includes masks, t-shirts, tote-bags and notebooks. Here is a promotional video showcasing both product and message.

Purchasing will be exclusively online at www.goodwillcollection.org.

