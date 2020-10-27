South Africa: Nomination of Tsakani Maluleke as Auditor-General South Africa

23 October 2020
Nelson Mandela Foundation (Johannesburg)
press release

The Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes the unanimous nomination of Deputy Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke to become the next Auditor-General of South Africa. We have every confidence that she will lead this Chapter 9 institution with distinction. That she will become the first woman to occupy the position carries special significance.

The importance of the office of the Auditor-General to a healthy democracy cannot be overstated. And its role is central to all endeavour designed to fix institutions which were broken and processes which were undermined during the era of state capture. Under the leadership of AG Kimi Makwetu and his predecessors, the office has developed a strong and resilient track-record.

We wish Ms Maluleke all the best in her new role.

