Somalia: Three Killed in Latest Attack in Somalia

Three people were killed and an unknown number injured in the latest attack on the outskirts of Somalia's restive capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, a government official said.

Ismael Mukhtar, the government spokesman, said the militants shot dead a government official in Mogadishu's Kahda district after seizing his properties including a vehicle.

Omar said a few minutes later, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device that had been left behind by the attackers detonated, killing two staff of the Kahda district who were carrying out a polio vaccination campaign.

Omar said the security forces have not established the exact number of those injured in the latest attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.