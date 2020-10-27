Somalia: Three Killed in Latest Attack in Somalia

27 October 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Three people were killed and an unknown number injured in the latest attack on the outskirts of Somalia's restive capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, a government official said.

Ismael Mukhtar, the government spokesman, said the militants shot dead a government official in Mogadishu's Kahda district after seizing his properties including a vehicle.

Omar said a few minutes later, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device that had been left behind by the attackers detonated, killing two staff of the Kahda district who were carrying out a polio vaccination campaign.

Omar said the security forces have not established the exact number of those injured in the latest attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

