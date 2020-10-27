Uganda: Museveni - Bantariza Worked for Uganda's Liberation, Devt

27 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Job Bwire

President Museveni has eulogized government's deputy spokesperson, Col Shaban Bantariza who on Tuesday succumbed to Covid-19 at Mulago National Referral Hospital, Kampala where he had been admitted since Sunday.

The former Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson was a dedicated cadre who worked for Uganda's liberation and development, according to the president.

"He was eloquent as he spoke for the UPDF and government. Condolences to his family. May he rest in peace," Mr Museveni tweeted Tuesday evening.

Besigye eulogizes

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President, Dr Kizza Besigye also eulogized Bantariza.

"MAGRIP Col Shaban Bantariza. My thoughts and sympathy go to the family and friends," the four-time presidential contender tweeted before quoting Ezekiel 18:32 which states: "For I take no pleasure in the death of anyone, declares the Sovereign Lord. Repent and live."

Col Bantariza's death happened hours before the Ministry of Health said Covid-19 fatalities had risen to 103 following two more virus deaths in Kampala.

The Ministry further reported 64 new infections as confirmed cases on Tuesday rose to 11,621.

A total of 7,400 people who previously tested positive for the virus but recovered after treatment have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

A total of 539, 146 samples have been tested for Covid-19 since March this year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.

