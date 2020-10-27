Gambia: Kombo East Girls Assembly, Anjofa Train Girls and Women

Kombo East District Girls Assembly for the Welfare of Girls and Young Women under the umbrella body of KEYCDA in partnership with ANJOFA-Netherlands on Saturday concluded a-day training for young girls and women at Kuloro Skills Center.

The day-long training centered on the fight against FGM/C, child marriage and gender-based violence.

Welcoming participants, Fanta Darboe, speaker for the Girls Assembly, described the training as 'very significant and timely'.

She reminded that many girls and young women are going through lots of issues ranging from gender-based violence to other rights violations in their respective communities.

"In most cases they always find it difficult to report it."

Darboe expressed optimism that the training would serve as a guidance to tackle some of the challenges many girls and women go through.

She equally advised participants to share the knowledge gained during the training with those not fortunate to be part of it.

Fama Barry, female Ambassador for the District Girls Assembly and ANJOFA Netherlands Coordinator, said they have operated within the West Coast Region since their establishment in 2010.

She underscored the significance of the training, which she said is to share issues affecting young girls and women in their communities.

Ousman Manneh on behalf of KEYCDA advised participants to make best use of the training as well as tasked trainers to deliver as expected.

Participants from both Kombo Central and East, thanked the District Assembly in partnership with ANJOFA Netherlands for the timely intervention.

They also promised to share the knowledge gained with their colleagues in their various communities.

