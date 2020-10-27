Gambia: Yakumba Jaiteh's Trial Commences

The case involving Yakumba Jaiteh and Yusufa Jaiteh, who were charged with assault and obstruction commenced yesterday before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh Njie of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court.

ASP Jahateh presented the first prosecution witness in the case. The witness, Ebrima Fadera, told the court that he is a narcotics officer and he is stationed at Serrkunda Police Station.

He said on the 6th October 2020, he was with his colleagues, namely: Baba Njie and Ablie Jallow on their normal patrol, adding that Lamin Tamba and Sisaho Nyabally were also part of the team and are all narcotic officers.

He stated that he recognised the accused person, noting that they went on a search for drugs and found an unknown man sitting on a motorbike.

Mr. Fadera adduced that they approached him and identified themselves as narcotic officers. He said that the suspect attempted to run and they caught him, adding that suspected cannabis fell down from his pocket.

He told the court that he arrested the suspect and handcuffed him, noting that he further searched the suspect and recovered another suspected cannabis from his pocket.

Mr Fadera narrated that the suspect shouted for help and he saw a group of people among whom was Yakumba Jaiteh and an old man who was Yusufa Jaiteh and was told is Ya Kumba's father. He said that Yusufa Jaiteh and Ya Kumba Jaiteh came to help the suspect.

"They were pushing and pulling so that the suspect would not be arrested," he testified.

He added that they stood between them and the suspect. He stated that Ya Kumba and Yusufa Jaiteh asked him what happened and he told them that they are narcotic officers.

"Ya Kumba Jaiteh held me on my neck and I sustained injury, he said.

He further said that he was holding the suspect so that he would not escape, adding that Ablie Jallow was with him and his other colleagues were on the other side .

He adduced that he shouted for help and his colleagues arrived in a vehicle and they put the suspect in the car. He stated that Yunusa Jaiteh was saying; "leave my son. Leave my son." "Mr Fadera testified that Yusufa Jaiteh was hitting them, nothing that they boarded the vehicle and went to Serekunda Police Station.

"While we were putting the suspect in the vehicle, Ya Kumba and Yusufa Jaiteh held the suspect so that he would not be taken away," he stated. He said that when they arrived at the Serekunda Police Station, he was escorted to the Kanifing General Hospital and was later discharged. He said that he was treated and issued with a prescription form, which he identified.

ASP Jaiteh applied to tender the prescription form. Defence Counsel Camara did not raise any objections and the document was admitted by the court.

He noted that he returned to the hospital on the 20th October, 2020, and was issued with a medical certificate for which he paid D500.

He identified the medical certificate and receipt. ASP Jahateh applied to tender the documents for ID purposes and his application was granted .

The case was adjourned to 9th November, 2020 for cross examination.

