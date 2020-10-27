Uganda: Museveni - Col Bantariza Worked for Uganda's Liberation, Development

President Museveni has eulogized government's deputy spokesperson, Col Shaban Bantariza who on Tuesday succumbed to Covid-19 at Mulago National Referral Hospital, Kampala where he had been admitted since Sunday.

The former Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson was a dedicated cadre who worked for Uganda's liberation and development, according to the president.

"He was eloquent as he spoke for the UPDF and government. Condolences to his family. May he rest in peace," Mr Museveni tweeted Tuesday evening.