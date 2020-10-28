Tanzania: Video - Police Confirm Holding 42 People in Pemba Over Violence

Eric Boniphace/Deutsche Welle
A man walks past a wall with election posters in Tanzania.
27 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — At least 42 people are being held by police in Zanzibar over allegations of attacking police officers who were distributing ballot boxes.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro at a press conference on Tuesday, October 27 that some residents on Monday night in Pemba stoned the vehicles carrying ballot boxes.

"No deaths have been reported. However, if residents will continue to make use of weapons such as stones, anything could happen," he noted.

Generally, he said the situation in Tanzania mainland remains cool with people preparing to vote on Wednesday October 28.

"Election stakeholders should act accordingly with their guidelines and values when executing their duties to avoid violence," he said.

He added police have gathered information that some politicians were planning to riot when they lose in the election. As a resident of a particular area, it is better for you to go back home after voting, or stay 200 meters away from the polling station," he said.

He finally wished all Tanzanians a happy and peaceful voting day.

Read the original article on Citizen.

More on This
Tanzania Goes to the Polls Amid Reports of Violence, Arrests
Restrictions on Freedoms in the Run-Up to Tanzania National Polls
U.S. Congress Presses Tanzania to Conduct Free and Fair Election
Could Opposition Secure a Shock Victory in Tanzania's Election?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.