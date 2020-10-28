Tanzania: Lissu Arrives in Dar es Salaam for Final Campaign After Chopper Is Granted Permit

27 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Chadema's presidential candidate Tundu Lissu will address Dar es Salaam voters later today ahead of Wednesday elections.

Mr Lissu arrived in Dar es Salaam after a hiccup in Kilimanjaro where the chopper flying him was temporarily delayed due to lack of flying permits.

Lissu left Hadeni, Tanga for Kilimanjaro airport where he was supposed to fly to Dar es Salaam in the morning but the flight had to be delayed because it could not immediately secure a permit from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA).

TCAA's senior official later told The Citizen that the chopper was later issued a permit and left Kilimanjaro International Airport at around 12.15pm.

The normal flying time from Kilimanjaro airport to Dar es Salam is one hour.

"The State Aviation was supposed to follow up on the permit to know what was causing the delay. The permit is an important document and no one is allowed to fly without it," stressed the source but declined to be named because he was not the official spokesperson for TCAA.

Earlier, Mr Lissu had written a statement that was widely circulated on the social media saying his campaign team was stuck at Kilimanjaro International Airport since 4am.

He said they had gone to refuel their chopper before they could fly to Dar es Salaam for their final campaign rally scheduled to start at the Tanganyika Parkers.

However, we have not been able to leave KIA because we do not have permission to land in Dar. This has been the norm since we started using chopper to go to our campaign meetings," he said.

