Tanzania: ACT-Wazalendo's Maalim Seif Sharif Released From Police Custody

27 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Zanzibar — ACT Wazalendo's Presidential candidate has been released from police custody in Zanzibar after he was arrested early in the morning on Tuesday October 27 at Garagara polling station in Unguja.

This was confirmed by the party's deputy secretary General Nassor Ahmed Mazrui but he did not say whether the police intend press any charges against the politician.

Speaking to Mwananchi Digital earlier today, the publicity and Communication secretary Salim Bimani said Maalim seif was arrested at 0825Hrs at Garagara polling station and was taken to Police headquarters at Ziwani.

Maalim Seif who is running for presidency for the sixth time is also the ACT Wazalendo Chairman; he had reportedly gone to the polling station to cast his vote.

Though the official polling day is on Wednesday October 28, Zanzibar's polling body allowed early voting for security and ZEC personnel to vote earlier, a move that the opposition is strongly against.

The exercise started peacefully in the morning, but there were reports of sporadic violence in some areas in Mjini Magharibi Region, prompting police to fire teargas to bring the situation under control.

'The Citizen' witnessed violence at Daraja Bovu, Kilumi, Somondo, Msumbiji and Mikunguni areas in Mjini Magharibi Region, which are largely opposition strongholds.

In some areas, rowdy youth set tyres on fire on roads.

Police said they were forced to fire teargas to disperse people who were stoning vehicles that were distributing ballot boxes

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.