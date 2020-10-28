Tanzania: ACT-Wazalendo's Maalim Seif Sharif Released From Police Custody

Zanzibar — ACT Wazalendo's Presidential candidate has been released from police custody in Zanzibar after he was arrested early in the morning on Tuesday October 27 at Garagara polling station in Unguja.

This was confirmed by the party's deputy secretary General Nassor Ahmed Mazrui but he did not say whether the police intend press any charges against the politician.

Speaking to Mwananchi Digital earlier today, the publicity and Communication secretary Salim Bimani said Maalim seif was arrested at 0825Hrs at Garagara polling station and was taken to Police headquarters at Ziwani.

Maalim Seif who is running for presidency for the sixth time is also the ACT Wazalendo Chairman; he had reportedly gone to the polling station to cast his vote.

Though the official polling day is on Wednesday October 28, Zanzibar's polling body allowed early voting for security and ZEC personnel to vote earlier, a move that the opposition is strongly against.

The exercise started peacefully in the morning, but there were reports of sporadic violence in some areas in Mjini Magharibi Region, prompting police to fire teargas to bring the situation under control.

'The Citizen' witnessed violence at Daraja Bovu, Kilumi, Somondo, Msumbiji and Mikunguni areas in Mjini Magharibi Region, which are largely opposition strongholds.

In some areas, rowdy youth set tyres on fire on roads.

Police said they were forced to fire teargas to disperse people who were stoning vehicles that were distributing ballot boxes