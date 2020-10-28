Tanzania: Don't Vote By Impulse, Premier Tells Nationals

Tunduru — CCM Central Committee member, Mr Kassim Majaliwa has appealed to all Tanzanians to avoid falling into the trap of being driven by emotions while voting for leaders of their choices.

Mr Majaliwa, who is also the Prime Minister (PM) made the remarks, while addressing a campaign rally in Nalasi Ward of Tunduru District on Monday, urging them to choose Dr John Magufuli to be the President under CCM ticket.

"Choose a leader and not a party because development is not related to partisanship. Also, when choosing a party, go for the one that is committed to tackling people's problems. "Likewise, when choosing people to lead in wards and constituencies, choose CCM candidates," said Mr Majaliwa.

The Premier pointed out that people should avoid making choices on the basis of emotions, warning that they might end up choosing a party whose plans, priorities and policies are not clear.

He cited a case of a party (not revealing its name) whose leader is not in good terms with his lieutenants and pose no known specific presidential candidate in the elections.

"Once you decide to vote for this party and you are facing a problem, who/where will you present it?

The same applies to the councillor or parliamentarian you are going to choose.

He, however, called upon the residents of Tunduru to choose CCM parliamentary aspirant for South Tunduru, Adimu Mpakate and four ward councillors vying for the positions in the constituency.

On his way to Tunduru, Mr Majaliwa made a stop at Mangaka Bus Stand in Nanyumbu District, Mtwara Region and addressed the people who had gathered there.

While addressing the residents, Mr Majaliwa warned Tanzanians not to be deceived by any one to decide to demonstrate for not accepting the election results, saying: "Doing so is breaking the law. "I am urging the youth not to take chances and decide to demonstrate, because doing so amounts to breaking the law and they will end up facing problems. "People who come here and persuade you to demonstrate... that person is not fit for presidency."

However, he maintained that Nanyumbu residents should choose Dr Magufuli for presidency, Mr Yahya Muhata to be their area Member of Parliament and all the ward councillorship aspirants.