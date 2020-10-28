Nigerian Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday to Mark Islamic Festival

27 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

He said the holiday is to mark Eid-el-Maulud, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

The federal government has declared Thursday, October 29, a public holiday across Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement by the ministry's spokesperson, Mohammed Manga.

Mr Aregbesola posted the statement in his verified Facebook page.

He said the holiday is to mark Eid-el-Maulud, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

Read the full statement below.

PRESS RELEASE

FG DECLARES THURSDAY OCTOBER 29, 2020 PUBLIC HOLIDAY TO MARK EIDUL-MAWLID CELEBRATION

The Federal Government has declared Thursday October 29, 2020 as Public Holiday to mark this year's Eidul-Mawlid Celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing this year's occasion.

He enjoined them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

The Minister admonished Muslims to follow the teaching of the Holy Quran in Chapter 4 Verse 59 which says: "O you who believe! Obey God and obey the Messenger, and those from among you who are vested with authority; and if you are to dispute among yourselves about anything, refer it to God and the Messenger, if indeed you believe in God and the Last Day. This is the best (for you), and fairest in the end".

Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, at this moment, to abhor violence, lawlessness, wantonness and daylight robbery as witnessed across the country most recently, stressing that Nigeria is the pride of the black race and should provide responsible leadership for the greatness and development of the African continent and all black people.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urged all Nigerians and the youth in particular, to embrace peace and cooperate with the President Muhammadu Buhari led-Administration in its effort to build a virile nation, which all citizens can be proud of.

Ogbeni Aregbesola who described the youth as the hope and future of the nation advised them further to deepen democracy and not dampen it. For him, it is with more democracy that we can overcome our challenges, noting that the challenges of nationhood that we face are surmountable if we work through the democratic process.

He wishes all Muslims a happy Eidul- Mawlid Celebration and all Nigerians a Happy Holiday.

SIGNED

Mohammed Manga

Director (Press & Public Relations)

For: Honourable Minister

27th October, 2020

