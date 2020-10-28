Tanzania: Magufuli Urges Peaceful Polls

Dodoma — THE ruling CCM party presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli concluded his campaigns in style, holding a lively meeting with Dodoma elders, in which he urged fellow Tanzanians to uphold peace and unity.

Dr Magufuli opted against the customary way; staging a public campaign rally, but this was a perfect platform for the man who is not short of surprises.

His five years, an outstanding reign that brought many successes, has always produced unique moments in public service delivery.

On the day that many would have expected a boastful last show given the massive support that spiced his rallies, he displayed his usual humbleness.

With the nation on verge of deciding its future, the CCM presidential flag-bearer sought the wisdom of the elders.

He delivered a mesmerizing speech that vividly enthralled the elders and other attendants who thronged Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma.

Dr Magufuli expressed his satisfaction with the way the nation organised today's polls.

Tanzanians and the world at large, he said, have witnessed well organised, peaceful and civilised campaigns conducted for two months ahead of the 2020 General Election.

Dr Magufuli told the Dodoma elders that for the past 60 days of election campaigns in the country, everything went well and that Tanzania remained one and peaceful.

Dr Magufuli said peace, unity and love among Tanzanians are the main pillars that lead the country to success.

He also asked religious leaders and the public at large to continue praying for the nation as it holds her General Election today, saying peace and unity are main pillars of development and that Tanzanians should not let them slip off at any cost.

"I am very thankful to the religious leaders and all wananchi who have been praying for this nation, we managed to conduct election campaigns smoothly for 60 days, and I am pleading to you to continue praying for peace, unity and brotherhood, during and after election, Tanzania must remain a strong nation," he said.

The incumbent Head of State said today's election should not be the source of violence and chaos in the country.

He said Tanzania must stand as a nation and that wananchi and politicians must understand that there is always life after election.

He asked Tanzanians to make decisions by considering the general interests of the nation and avoid harbouring individual interests.

According to Dr Magufuli, there are many vivid examples of countries that failed to value peace and ended up fighting for years, causing economic crisis and misery to their people.

He said without peace, people will not be able to engage in both social and economic activities as it is happening now in the country.

"Without peace, there would be no going to church or mosque to pray to God, there will be no construction of industries for economic growth, and the roads and flyovers that we are building will be useless," he explained.

Dr Magufuli pleaded with Tanzanians to avoid segregating people on religious grounds, colours, tribes, political ideologies or any other reason.

He said his predecessors successfully managed to lead the nation for years by maintaining peace, unity and fraternity among Tanzanians.

He said the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere fought for independence and immediately after that he brought all over 120 tribes together.

He said Mzee Ali Hassan Mwinyi also led Tanzania for 10 years before he handed the power to the late Mzee Benjamin Mkapa, who also peacefully ran the country for ten years.

He said Mzee Jakaya Kikwete did a good job for 10 years by continuing to bring all Tanzanians together.

Dr Magufuli said in the past five years, he managed to maintain the country's peace and order and thus requested Tanzanians to embrace the spirit during and after today's General Elections.

He asked wananchi to avoid being misled or convinced to cause violence by some people who are also using social media to spread words that could plunge the nation into chaos.

He thanked the Police Force and all other security organs for playing a big part in maintaining the country's peace and order and in particular during the period of General Election campaigns.

"I would like to thank our Police Force and all other security organs for their professionalism and competence in their jobs, sometimes they were provoked, but they acted professionally and everything went well," he explained. He announced that today will be a public holiday purposely for people to vote. "I am asking you to go and vote tomorrow, just vote and leave the polling stations as directed by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), let peace and unity lead the way, we must give the priority to peace,"he insisted.

Earlier, the party's Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally said for the past 60 days, the party succeeded in conducting a civilised campaign which involved strong arguments on issues raised.