Tanzanians Decide Today

After long preparations for this year's General Election, ranging from election procedures to political parties campaigns, which climaxed yesterday, finally voters in Tanzanians will today elect their leaders for the next five years.

The highly-awaited polls will see Tanzanians, both in Mainland Tanzania and the semi-autonomous Zanzibar, elect their presidents, legislators and councillors.

By yesterday the atmosphere was great across the East African nation as political parties, their candidates and supporters fine-tuned for the decisive day.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) apparently took all necessary measures to ensure a successful voting exercise.

Tents at some polling stations as well as sign boards directing voters where the centres located were spotted in several parts---setting election scenes.

More than 29 million people have registered to cast their ballots. This presents an increase of 26 per cent, compared to the number registered in 2015 General Election.

Polling stations are due to open at 7am and close at 4pm with 80,155 polling stations spread across the country.

According to the NEC, each centre would serve not more than 500 voters, making it easy for the electorate to pick their president, legislators and councillors.

Incumbent President Dr John Magufuli of the ruling CCM is seeking re-election for his second term against 14 other aspirants.

Dr Magufuli and his presidential running mate and incumbent vice-president Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan look clear favourites to return to the top office.

They face off against a disjointed opposition, in which fourteen parties have fielded candidates, making this year's presidential race one of the highly-crowded.

The presidential and running mate line-up include John Shibuda and Hassan Kijogoo (ADA TADEA), Mr Leopord Mahona and Khamis Hassan (NRA), Mr Muttamwega Mgaywa and Ms Satia Bebwa (SAU), Ms Cecilia Mwanga and Mr Tabu Juma (Demokra- sia Makini), Mr Yeremia Maganja and Mr Khamis Ambar (NCCR-Mageuzi), Prof Ibrahim Lipumba and Ms Hamida Abdalla (CUF).

Others are Mr Bernard Membe and Prof Omar Hamad (ACT-Wazalendo), Ms Queen Sendiga and Mr Khamis Shoka (ADC), Mr Twalib Kadege and Mr Ramadhan Abdallah (UPDP), Mr Philipo Fumbo and Ms Zaina Khamis (DP), Mr Hashim Rungwe and Mohammed Rashid (CHAUMMA), Mr Seif Maalim Seif and Mr Rashid Rai (AAFP), Mr Khalfan Mazrui and Mashavu Haji (UMD), Mr Tundu Lissu and Mr Salum Mwalimu Juma (Chadema).

Countrywide, there are 1257 Parliamentary aspirants vying for the 264 constituencies in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar Islands.

For the period of two months, these candidates marketed their parties' manifestos and promises, assuring voters what they would implement if elected.

Whereas incumbent President Dr Magufuli highlighted a number of achievements he attained in socio-economic spheres during his first fiveyear term and promising several others in the next five years, each opposition presidential candidate came out with different pledges to convince the voters.

Dr Magufuli roved around the country telling the Tanzanians about significant improvements made in road infrastructures and bridges including flyovers in Dar es Salaam, water accessibility and electricity supply and construction of numerous health centres in just five years.

The county has succeeded in attaining middle income status ahead of time during his first tenure, and Dr Magufuli has pledged that more prosperities would come if given another five years.

Chadema's presidential candidate Mr Lissu, during his campaign trails, has been emphasizing that his government would consider more freedom and justice.

Chadema, the main opposition party going into the election, has also taken the issues of elders into consideration, promising to create an enabling environment and prioritise matters relating to the lives of people in special groups such as elders, stating in its manifesto that it would introduce system to offer free health services to the group.

ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate Mr Membe, meanwhile, said he would ensure that senior citizens receive free healthcare services more if elected to the top office.

In two months of campaigns, Mr Rungwe of CHAUMMA was a public talk due to his promise of ensuring that food becomes a priority if elected.

He was always emphatic on supplying rice for patients in hospitals as well as pupils and students in schools.

Ahead of the 2020 General Election, several opinion polls conducted projected landslide victory for the CCM presidential candidate, whose social-economic reforms have endeared himself to majority voters.

A nationwide survey released in Dar es Salaam early this month indicated that 80 per cent of the study participants in Mainland and 71 per cent in Zanzibar supported Dr Magufuli as Union presidential candidate.