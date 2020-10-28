Nigeria: Court Orders Atiku's Son to Hand Over Custody of Children to Divorced Wife

27 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

An Upper Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja on Tuesday ordered Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to hand over custody of his three sons to his divorced wife, Maryam Sherif.

Abubakar is the son of Nigeria's former vice president of the same name.

The judge, Bashir Danmaisule, while delivering judgement relied on the authority contained in FIQH ALA MAZAHIB AL - ARBAH saying that custody of children lies in the hands of the mother.

Danmaisule further said so long as the plaintiff is not married the said authority stands but if she was married, custody will be to her mother.

He said the defendant could not establish any default against the plaintiff to deprive her of her children under Islamic law.

He expunged the testimonies of five witnesses produced by the defendant in the course of the case which included the defendant because a defendant cannot testify in his case.

" Any aggrieved party can appeal the judgement within 30 days from today, " he said.

The defendant and his lawyer, Abdullahi Hassan were absent.

The plaintiff got married to the defendant on Feb. 2, 2012 which produced three boys and was divorced in 2018.

She however sought custody of her children in court through her counsel, Nasir Saidu, after being denied access to them in 2019.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.