Nigeria: Buhari Re-Appoints Mahmood Yakubu As INEC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the electoral commission, INEC.

The reappointment is, however, subject to a Senate confirmation.

Mr Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in November 2015. He succeeded Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general election.

Mr Yakubu supervised the 2019 general election and off-cycle elections in states such as Kogi, Edo and Ondo.

While many of the elections he supervised have been criticised by local and international observers for inadequacies, most observers commended the two most recent elections, the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The Edo election was won by the main opposition party, PDP, while the Ondo election was won by Nigeria's ruling party, APC.

Mr Yakubu's re-appointment was announced by Mr Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement.

According to Mr Adesina, in a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari said in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), "I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term."