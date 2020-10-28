Rwanda: President Kagame Receives Credentials From New Envoys

28 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, October 27 received letters of credence from three new envoys.

The new envoys are from Oman, South Korea, and Vietnam. Of these, it is only the South Korean envoy who will reside in Kigali, as the ones of Vietnam and Oman will be based in Dar-es-Salaam (Tanzania) and Nairobi (Kenya), respectively.

Speaking to the media after their meeting with the president, the diplomats promised to maintain good relations between their countries and Rwanda.

Saleh Bin Suleiman Bin Ahmed Al-Harthi, the ambassador of Oman to Rwanda said the two countries have a very traditional cooperation, and currently are partnering in education, tourism, oil and mining; and he wants to see sustained relations.

Rwanda and the Sultanate of Oman established diplomatic relations in 1998.

The two countries have a fairly good trade relationship. It is estimated that trade between Rwandan and Oman was valued at $2.3 million in 2018.

Petroleum products represent 82 percent of imports from Oman to Rwanda, while the main products Rwanda exported to Oman in 2018 included vegetables, processed food and cereals.

Ambassador Al-Harthi told the media that Oman is looking forward to seeing Rwandan companies explore opportunities in the country.

"We have a lot of opportunities. We have very large ports and free zone areas, and I would like to extend my invitation to the Rwandan businessmen to come visit Oman to see how we can enhance and level up the corporation," he said.

Jin-weon Chae, the South Korean ambassador to Rwanda, said that during his tenure he wants to strengthen the close partnership between the two countries and make contribution to Rwanda's sustainable development.

"I would like to focus on the promotion of development cooperation, economic cooperation and people to people exchange," he said.

Cooperation between South Korea and Rwanda is mainly focused on areas of education and capacity building, rural development, agriculture, as well as information and communications technology.

On the investment side, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) registered 9 investments in Rwanda from Korean companies during the period between 2012 and 2020.

These investments totalling an approximate amount of USD 268.5 million include KT Corporation - Korea's largest telecommunications company which has invested in Rwanda's 4G LTE broadband network; and HeWorks Limited, another Korean firm which invests in sericulture (silk farming).

Nguyen Nam Tien, Vietnam's envoy to Rwanda, spoke about how his country and Rwanda can partner for example in supporting each other in international forums like the United Nations.

"Vietnam and Rwanda share interests of peace, stability and unity," he said.

Rwanda and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1957. In 2008, President Kagame visited the Asian country, and 3 deals were inked in areas of agriculture, health, and education.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.