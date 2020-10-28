Rwanda to Participate in U-18 Afrobasket Tourneys

Rwanda will participate in the 2020 Fiba African Under-18 Basketball Championships (U-18 Afrobasket) later this year, the local basketball governing body - Ferwaba - has announced.

Egypt was confirmed as the host of the tournaments, both the men's and women's categories, last month after initial hosts Equatorial Guinea was stripped of the right to organise the showpiece over safety concerns amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be the North African nation's first time to host the tournament since 2008 when they clinched the men's U-18 title after beating Angola in the final.

Speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview, Ferwaba president Desire Mugwiza explained that, "Rwanda ranks fourth in women's category and fifth in men's fray in Africa, and this automatically qualifies us to be part of the tournaments this year."

Rwanda put up a good showing to finish fourth at the 2018 Afrobasket U-18 finals in women's category after losing 59-46 to Angola in the third-place playoff. The tournament was held in Maputo, Mozambique.

"After the recent reopening of sports activities, our physical trainers are resuming structures to give training to the young players. When we need them for the continental competitions, there will be fit and in form to represent the country and win medals in Egypt."

The exact dates for the event, according to organisers, will be determined at a later state but this publication understands that it could take place from December 1-10, in Cairo.

Mugwiza further added, "We have faith in the two youthful teams, and we will continue to invest in young talents for a better future of our basketball."

The beat two teams, in each gender category, will represent Africa at the 2021 Fiba U-19 Basketball World Cup.