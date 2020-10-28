Rwanda: ITF Donates Equipment to Local Tennis Body

28 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The local tennis federation has received equipment worth $3000 (about Rwf2.9 million) from the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Théoneste Karenzi, President of Rwanda tennis federation, confirmed the development to Times Sport on Tuesday. The beach tennis equipment received includes rackets, balls and nets.

Beach tennis is practiced in over 50 countries, and last year in December, Rwanda became the third country in the region to introduce it after Kenya and Tanzania.

"With the ITF equipment, we are going to start training seriously," said Karenzi. "Hopefully we will soon start participating in international competitions."

