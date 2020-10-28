Zimbabwe: Top Nigerian Producer for King 98's New Album

27 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Rising hip-hop star King 98 has hit the ground running in preparation for his forthcoming album set for release in March next year.

The promising album is being recorded with several producers that include COG and award winning Nigerian producer Speroach.

Clearing his way for an album, the young musician will be releasing a single on November 13 with a video.

His determination of success has seen him recording sixteen songs in the past three weeks with Speroach who has left the country today (Tuesday) after days of recording with the young musician.

A fusion of local and international producers will make the album rich and good for the African market.

Already local producers have already endorsed the young musician saying he has already done enough in raising the hip hop bar.

King 98 said he will be releasing a single titled "I bet" with a video on November 13.

"I have been working, recording songs and one of the singles is already done with a video on it. I will be releasing it on November 13," he said.

For three weeks he has been with Speroach, he said it was a great experience.

Speroach who has worked with a number of international acclaimed musicians such as Davido, echoed the same sentiments in an interview on Monday.

"King 98 is determined for success, imagine recording sixteen songs within three weeks is not easy. I am impressed by his determination," he said.

He said working with King 98 will do best in pushing his music on the African market.

"King 98 is good I tell you, and I have told him that we should do all beats so that he penetrate on the African continent," the producer added.

Speroach who turned 31 on Monday night got a surprise when the young musician hosted birthday celebrations for him.

"This makes me feel at home and I am falling in love with Zimbabwe. I want to thank King 98 for this gesture," he said.

He promised to do his best in producing the young musician.

