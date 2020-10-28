Nigeria: NHRC Condemns Killings of Police Officers

28 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, yesterday condemned the alleged killing of police officers which he said was fast spreading across the country.

He said such heinous crime had no place in modern history and therefore should be eschewed to allow peace and orderliness to reign in the country.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja while reacting to the alleged civil attacks on police personnel and wanton destruction of properties at some police stations in states.

He called on all aggrieved persons to take their complaints and petitions to the independent investigative panel set up by the commission to hear complaints of allegations of human rights violations by SARS.

Ojukwu said the commission was currently receiving petitions and complaints for onward investigations and subsequent recommendations to the appropriate government agencies for compensations or prosecution of offenders in accordance with the law.

He appealed to those responsible for these gruesome acts to desist from further attacks on lives and property of police personal,

