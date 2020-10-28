Nigeria: 22 Years After, Yakubu Breaks Second Term Jinx in INEC

With President Muhammadu Buhari's nomination yesterday, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who was first appointed in 2015, is on the path to breaking the second term jinx at the 22-year-old electoral body.

In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Buhari said the nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

"I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term," Buhari was quoted in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

INEC which was set up by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar in 1998 to replace the National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON), has been chaired by five chairmen including Yakubu.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yakubu, whose first tenure will lapse on November 9, will be the first chairman of the commission to get a second term.

In 1998 when the foundation for the return of the country to civil rule was being laid, Justice Ephraim Akpata was made the pioneer chairman of the rebranded electoral body by the military regime. Akpata, who conducted the 1999 general election, held the office for only two years (1998-2000).

In 2000, following the death of Justice Akpata, President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed Dr. Abel Guobadia who chaired the commission for five years. He left the electoral body two years after conducting the 2003 general elections in May 2005.

Guobadia was succeeded by Professor Maurice Iwu who was also appointed by Obasanjo. Iwu who was the third chairman of INEC conducted the 2007 general elections. He was in charge of the commission from 2005 to 2010.

When Iwu was ousted, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan nominated a renowned political scientist from Kebbi State, Professor Attahiru Jega, as the INEC chairman on June 8, 2010. It was after the completion of the five-year tenure of Jega that Professor Mahmood Yakubu from Bauchi State was appointed in 2015.

Yakubu, a professor of Political History and International Studies, will chair the commission until November 2025, all things being equal. Like his predecessor, Jega, Professor Yakubu is set to conduct two general elections. He conducted the 2019 general elections and would conduct the 2023 polls in addition to the off-season polls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It would be recalled that Professor Jega who headed the commission for five years, a single tenure, conducted the 2011 and 2015 general elections.

Meanwhile, except the Senate resumes plenary, our correspondent reports that Yakubu's confirmation may be delayed till the expiration of his first tenure.

The Senate had on October 20 adjourned plenary till November 24 to allow Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to defend their respective budget proposals for the 2021 fiscal year before the relevant committees.

With the adjournment of the plenary, the confirmation of Yakubu may not be possible until November 24, 15 days after his first tenure would have lapsed.

Already, the confirmation of four commissioners of the commission is pending at the Senate. President Buhari had in a letter dated October 12, requested the confirmation of four commissioner-nominees for the electoral body.