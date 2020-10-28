Nigeria: Buratai Directs Senior Army Personnel to Declare Assets

28 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, yesterday directed senior military personnel to declare all their assets in compliance with the Code of Conduct Bureau's standard for public officers.

He said this would ensure public morality and accountability in the conduct of army's activities.

The COAS, who gave this directive in Abuja while declaring open, a two-day workshop themed: 'Compliance with Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct for Officers and Soldiers,' said the military personnel entrusted with leadership responsibility must understand the importance of assets declaration and code of conduct.

"The Nigerian Army under my leadership is desirous of maintaining the highest standard of accountability in the conduct of our activities, consistent with the requirements and behaviours of public officers which conform to the highest standard of probity, public morality, transparency and accountability.

"Accordingly, I have directed that the workshop be conducted in the six Army Divisions nationwide. My directive is premised on the belief that every Army personnel entrusted with leadership responsibility must understand the importance of Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct for public officers and comply with all the provisions and requirements," he said.

Earlier, Chairman, CCB, Isa Mohammed, represented by Prof Samuel Ogundare said the challenges facing Nigeria were the result of indiscipline in public life.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.