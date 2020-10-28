Nigeria: Buratai Directs Senior Army Personnel to Declare Assets

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, yesterday directed senior military personnel to declare all their assets in compliance with the Code of Conduct Bureau's standard for public officers.

He said this would ensure public morality and accountability in the conduct of army's activities.

The COAS, who gave this directive in Abuja while declaring open, a two-day workshop themed: 'Compliance with Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct for Officers and Soldiers,' said the military personnel entrusted with leadership responsibility must understand the importance of assets declaration and code of conduct.

"The Nigerian Army under my leadership is desirous of maintaining the highest standard of accountability in the conduct of our activities, consistent with the requirements and behaviours of public officers which conform to the highest standard of probity, public morality, transparency and accountability.

"Accordingly, I have directed that the workshop be conducted in the six Army Divisions nationwide. My directive is premised on the belief that every Army personnel entrusted with leadership responsibility must understand the importance of Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct for public officers and comply with all the provisions and requirements," he said.

Earlier, Chairman, CCB, Isa Mohammed, represented by Prof Samuel Ogundare said the challenges facing Nigeria were the result of indiscipline in public life.