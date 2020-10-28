Kenya: Badoer in Trouble for Twitter Rant Against Ex-Wazito Players

27 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Wazito FC owner Ricardo Badoer is staring at a fresh legal battle with some of his former players following comments he reportedly made about them on Twitter in July.

Nairobi News has confirmed a number of former players have penned a demand letter to the club owner seeking clarification and an apology after he reportedly referred to them as, among other things, 'hyenas'.

"They (players) are ready to escalate this matter into a defamation case in the event he doesn't apologise. He will also have to clarify the issues he made about match fixing in the Kenyan Premier League," said a source privy to the matter.

Dubai-based Badoer, who has pumped millions of shillings into the Kenyan Premier League club since acquiring it in 2017, launched an extraordinary rant on 11 players via Twitter, accusing them of 'eating his money' immediately after being released by the team.

"Today the Wazito FC cleaning continues," he explained via the @Donrico77 handle.

"Kicking out no good f****g hyena players that were recruited without my approval. All they do is eat my money and lose games. I wish them the best on the f****g streets where they belong. They lacked self-respect and love for the game."

The released players at the time included ex-captain Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, and forwards Victor Ndinya, Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga and Ken Omondi.

Other affected players are Paul Acquah (Ghana), DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia and Togolese Issifou Bourahana.

This development comes a day after football's world governing body Fifa ordered Wazito to pay six players including Acquah, Bourhana, Otu, Muhindo, and Ugandan Massor Agu for unfair dismissal.

