Kenya: Maize Price Declines to a 2-Year Low on Kenyatta Order

An attendant at A-One supermarket in Mombasa displays the prices of maize flour (file photo).

Maize prices have fallen sharply just weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered traders to pay Sh2,500 for a 90-kilogramme bag

Traders are paying farmers Sh1,700 for a 90-kilo bag at the farm gate, the lowest price in the last two years. Last year, a 90-kilo bag of maize was selling at Sh2,000 at the farm gate.

"We are now selling our maize at Sh1,700, this is very low considering the high cost of production that we are incurring in growing the staple," said Ms Bilhah Wechuli, a farmer in Trans Nzoia County.

Safeguarding farmers

Farmers have started harvesting the main season crop in most parts of the North Rift with the exercise expected to peak next month.

On their part, traders are complaining that the maize that they are getting from farmers has a high level of moisture and they would have to incur extra cost in drying the grain.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last month directed the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that farmers are paid a minimum of Sh2,500 per bag for their maize.

Mr Kenyatta also issued several other directives aimed at safeguarding farmers and enhancing their income, which included lowering of the drying and storage charges at the National Cereals and Produce Board.