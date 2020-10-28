Kenya: Maize Price Declines to a 2-Year Low on Kenyatta Order

Wachira Mwangi/The Nation
An attendant at A-One supermarket in Mombasa displays the prices of maize flour (file photo).
27 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gerald Andae

Maize prices have fallen sharply just weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered traders to pay Sh2,500 for a 90-kilogramme bag

Traders are paying farmers Sh1,700 for a 90-kilo bag at the farm gate, the lowest price in the last two years. Last year, a 90-kilo bag of maize was selling at Sh2,000 at the farm gate.

"We are now selling our maize at Sh1,700, this is very low considering the high cost of production that we are incurring in growing the staple," said Ms Bilhah Wechuli, a farmer in Trans Nzoia County.

Safeguarding farmers

Farmers have started harvesting the main season crop in most parts of the North Rift with the exercise expected to peak next month.

On their part, traders are complaining that the maize that they are getting from farmers has a high level of moisture and they would have to incur extra cost in drying the grain.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last month directed the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that farmers are paid a minimum of Sh2,500 per bag for their maize.

Mr Kenyatta also issued several other directives aimed at safeguarding farmers and enhancing their income, which included lowering of the drying and storage charges at the National Cereals and Produce Board.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.