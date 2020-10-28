Kenya: Hope as CS Amina Hints at Full Sports Restart

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has insinuated that contact sports, which remain suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, could soon resume.

The CS said she has arranged for a meeting with the Ministry of Health officials next week after which new protocols will be discussed to pave the way for full sports to reopen under proper guidelines.

Amina made the remarks at the weekend when she closed a four-day World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally staff team building retreat at PrideInn Flamingo Beach Resort - Hotel in Mombasa.

"When we opened some of the low-risk sports, we could not allow the contact ones to resume because of the danger of exposing our athletes to the dander of infection. However, from my tour across the country, sportsmen and women, boys and girls have been playing football, basketball, volleyball and all other contact sports behind the scene. This is the reason why we feel it is time we allowed then to resume play but with proper protocols," the CS said.

Last week, federations whose sports remain suspended pleaded with the ministry to allow them to resume. They argue that some sports have reopened officially without their participation and there is no guarantee of safety.

The football, volleyball, basketball and handball federation officials fear that if the Sports ministry does not allow the sports to resume people will throw caution to the wind and stage competitions clandestinely.

During her address in Mombasa, the CS said Kenya has abundant talent. She said the government will do everything possible to support athletes.

She said the government had given athletes a stimulus package of Sh10,000 per month for the first three months of the pandemic and female athletes were given an additional food ration. Amina said that she has sent out a fresh appeal for additional support for the athletes.

"Our athletes, especially those whose sports have not been allowed to resume are going through difficult moments, the reason more why we are working to allow all sports to restart," Amina said.

On football elections held of October 9, the CS said she is waiting for a report from the Registrar of Sports Rose Wasike.