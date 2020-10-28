Tanzania: Why Local Coaches Have High Hopes On Kiwhelo

TODAY I'm dedicating this column to a man called Jamhuri Kiwhelo aka Julio, a man I personally witnessed play as a central defender both for Simba and the national soccer team, Taifa Stars.

I'm dedicating my talk to this former international because in my considered opinion, he is one of the few former players I have for a very long time believed that they have what it takes to turn around the fortune of soccer in this country if they are well utilized by soccer authorities.

Others include Juma Pondamali, Adolf Rishard, Selemani Matola, Mercky Mexime, Katwila, Mayanga and Juma Mwambusi to mention just a few.

These men have followed the footsteps of Abdallah Kibadeni, Charles Mkwassa who were themselves students of many past local and foreign coaches that included, among others, Tambwe Leya, Marijan Shabani, Paul West Gwivaha, Raymond Gama, Joe Ben dera and Syllersaid Mziray.

Unfortunately all of them have passed on. But the massive contribution they made to the country's soccer development and growth will for a very long time be remembered.

The majority of the young local coaches I have mentioned above are former internationals and since they hanged up their boots they worked extremely hard in training most of the soccer players that grace our soccer pitches and stadia.

To me these men have been the country's silent soldiers when it comes to the development and growth of the beautiful game. They have been soldering on and most of them, with the exception of my young brother, Kiwhelo, have worked extremely hard but silently.

What is more, more often than not, these men have had to work in very difficult conditions and sometimes they done that without being paid the right salaries and fringe benefits. I would also like to pay tribute to the present TFF leadership for appointing loquacious Kiwhelo to head and train the U-20 team.

All foreign coaches who have been engaged to train clubs and Taifa Stars and who are earning salivating salaries and fringe benefits would not have had what they have if it were not for the 'young' local coaches I have mentioned above.

I'm quite sure if the TFF and clubs paid the local coaches the same amount of money they pay foreign coaches, we would not have required foreign coaches in this country. Simply put, our problem is that we don't believe in our own local coaches.

And even when we decide to give them responsibility of training national soccer teams and clubs, we don't satisfy their demands. When Simba's Belgian coach took the club to group stages of the CAF Champions League two years ago, we heaped a lot of praise to him.

Yet Kibadeni took Simba to the CAF Cup final against Ivory Coast's Stella Abidjan and Paul West Gwivaha took the same club to the semifinal of the All Africa Cup Championship which is presently referred to as the Champions League.

In short, Simba alone have gone beyond the group stages of the Champions league twice, hence the Belgian coach's success was nothing to write home about. In fact, had both Kibadeni and Paul West Gwivaha been provided the same conditions, in terms of remuneration both for the players and coaches, the two local coaches could have done more than what they did.

My point is very simple. Sometimes we waste a lot of hard currency paying these foreign coaches. If we paid our local coaches even half of what these foreign coaches are earning, we would have long got out of the woods.

What do I mean when I talk about provision of the same conditions that we give to foreign coaches to our local coaches? When you have given, say Juma Mwambusi the opportunity to train Young Africans, provide him with what he will ask for even if he said he wanted an equivalent of 20,000 US dollars for his salary, sign all the local and foreign players he wants and given him space.

I'm quite sure Mwambusi will surprise you. I don't know how much the TFF is paying Jamhuri. But I would expect them to pay him something that is somewhat equivalent to what the Burundian coach is earning for handling Taifa Stars. Now let's dwell with Jamhuri.

I'm quite sure the man knows fully well the kind of challenge he has on his hands. All local coaches would be looking up at him, hoping that he does well in his latest assignment. Jamhuri has vowed to surprise Tanzanians and I have personally no reason to believe that he would fail in his mission to teach us a lesson or two on soccer.

His argument about the ability of local coaches to turn around the fortunes of the game was also spot on. For those who did not hear what he said, Kihwelo said successful Taifa Stars teams have always been those with less Simba and Young Africans players.

I have been writing about this for very long time, but I'm very happy that this time a former international has confirmed what I have been saying year in, year out. Yes, we need to give more space to players outside Simba and Young Africans. Let us not fear defeats.

Even if we have Simba and Yanga players, we will still fail. Let's therefore go for ability and not clubs players are coming from. I'm quite sure the Burundian has seen better players who are not playing for Simba and Young Africans. Get those players in the team now.

This is what they brought you here to do, to get the best players in the national team regardless the clubs they come from. Jamhuri reminded us of the Taifa Stars team that reached the Africa Cup of Nations final in 1980. It had less than five players from Simba and Young Africans.