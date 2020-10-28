Tanzania: Kigamboni Braces for Massive Development Projects

27 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

THE Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Abubakar Kunenge has vowed that soon Kigamboni District is going to experience massive changes due to ongoing implementation of development projects.

Mr Kunenge said the development of socio-economic infrastructures in the district will not involve evacuating people from their lands, but cautioned district authorities not to allow people constructing on lands meant for social services infrastructures such as recreation centres, health centres and hospitals.

"Within a short period, Kigamboni will be very far, because there are big projects coming as President John Magufuli promised," he said.

The Regional Commissioner stated this on Monday during an event to launch water wells for residents of Ngoma Mapinduzi area in the district.

The water wells were a donation from KC Land Development Consultant Ltd, a real estate company.

The company has drilled four water wells for the residents after noticing serious challenges of water shortage in the area.

Mr Kunenge stated that the district has a lot of underground water, and the government has already drilled wells and currently pipes are being laid for supplying the precious liquid to the residents.

"Let me assure you that you are going to be relieved, Kigamboni is set for big changes," he stressed.

Earlier, the Executive Director of KC Land Development Consultant Ltd, Amb Mohamed Hamza, said they have donated the water wells after realising that the residents were facing water shortage.

"The government makes efforts to bring water services to people, so we have decided to support the government in this," Amb Hamza stated.

Furthermore, the company has promised to construct and donate public toilets and donate six culverts for constructing bridges to improve transport infrastructures.

The company also told the Regional Commissioner that in helping the residents in the area to own better houses, it plans to start providing construction material loans such as bricks, cement, iron sheets and others to those who want to construct houses.

