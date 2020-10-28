Tanzania: Church Promises Construction of More Dar es Salaam Schools

THE Catholic Church, Dar es Salaam Diocese has promised to construct more nursery, primary and secondary schools within the city as part of its role in ensuring availability of affordable quality education.

Speaking during the first standard seven graduation ceremony of the Virgin Mary Mother of Mercy Primary School located on the outskirt of Dar es Salaam in Gongo la Mboto, the Archbishop of Dar-es-Salam, Jude Thadaeus Ruwa'ichi said that since the church values the role of education in shaping the society, it will continue creating friendly education environment for students.

He said that in order to ensure the concept takes place, the Dar es Salaam Diocese has been constructing new schools that offer affordable school fees which can be afforded by parents and guardians, and urged them to take advantage of the opportunity.

He also cited health as among the church's priorities, where he insisted that once the society is well refined, it needs better health services, which is being offered by the church.

Speaking about the school, the Chairperson of the Virgin Mary Mother of Mercy's Parish Municipal, Alfred Owino said the school consists of 700 students from standard one to 7.

He added that the school offers accommodation also, and that since 2013, it has been performing better in district, regional and national examinations.