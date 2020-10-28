Tanzania: Fatma Karume Files Appeal Against Her Deregistration

Dar es Salaam — Former President of the Tanganyika Law Society Fatma Karume has on Wednesday, October 27, filed an appeal at High Court contesting the decision to deregister her from the roll of advocates.

The decision to disbar her was announced on September23 by the Advocates Committee sitting at the High Court, which found her to have breached the code of ethics.

Consequently, the committee which was headed by Judge Ntime Kilekamajenga on September 23, ordered that her practicing number 848 be scrapped from the list of lawyers licensed to practice in Tanzania.

When the ruling was made in September Ms Karume said that there was enough grounds to file an appeal against the decision.

Her de registration came after allegation of misconduct after she filed a written submission in a constitutional challenge to the president's appointment of Prof Adelardus Kilangi as Attorney General of Tanzania.