Angola - President Recommends Work Despite Covid-19

27 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço Tuesday appealed to the Government officials to keep the pace of operation despite the difficult caused by Covid-19, because work cannot stop.

"We must find solutions to the countless problems that our country still faces", recommended the Head of the Executive in his brief speech delivered at the inauguration ceremony of the new government officials.

He noted that, in the face of the pandemic, the work is carried out in very special circumstances, which requires maintaining momentum and seeking to obtain, even so, the best possible results.

At the Presidential Palace, the Head of State swore in Jomo Francisco Isabel de Carvalho Fortunato as minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment and José Carvalho da Rocha as Governor of the northern province of Uíge.

Also sworn in Daniel António Rosa, ambassador of Angola to Singapore; Diakumpuna Sita José, itinerant ambassador of Angola.

Also Apolo Ndinoluenga went to the post of vice governor of the province of Cunene for the Political, Social and Economic sector, and Adjany da Silva Costa consultant to the President of the Republic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.