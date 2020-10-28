Angola - President Recommends Work Despite Covid-19

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço Tuesday appealed to the Government officials to keep the pace of operation despite the difficult caused by Covid-19, because work cannot stop.

"We must find solutions to the countless problems that our country still faces", recommended the Head of the Executive in his brief speech delivered at the inauguration ceremony of the new government officials.

He noted that, in the face of the pandemic, the work is carried out in very special circumstances, which requires maintaining momentum and seeking to obtain, even so, the best possible results.

At the Presidential Palace, the Head of State swore in Jomo Francisco Isabel de Carvalho Fortunato as minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment and José Carvalho da Rocha as Governor of the northern province of Uíge.

Also sworn in Daniel António Rosa, ambassador of Angola to Singapore; Diakumpuna Sita José, itinerant ambassador of Angola.

Also Apolo Ndinoluenga went to the post of vice governor of the province of Cunene for the Political, Social and Economic sector, and Adjany da Silva Costa consultant to the President of the Republic.