Angola's Role in Pacification of Region Acknowledged

27 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — United Nations has recognised Angola's role in search for peace and stability in the sub-region and in the African continent.

This was expressed by the resident coordinator of the United Nation's systems in Angola, Zahira Virani, at the celebration of the UN's 75 anniversary, on Monday.

The UN official said that the country has been demonstrating strong performance in the international and regional cooperation, by leading, for example, the efforts to bring peace in the region.

Zahira Virani also recognised the country's support for UN reforms.

The official said that the move has been clear and permanent, as happened with the signing of the new Cooperation Framework, early this year, which added the efforts to the compliance of the objective of 2030 Agenda.

Zahira Virani expressed the supports for the tireless efforts of the Angolan government to reduce the covid-19 impact.

In turn the, minister of Foreign Affairs of Angola, Téte António stated that the country's contribution to resolution to the conflicts continues, with focused on the continent's elections, main cause of instability.

As for the pandemic, the official stressed the government commitment to fight the pandemic, in addition to support the vulnerable people.

The minister thanked the friend countries and international organizations for supporting Angola.

In his speech, Teté António defended the inclusion of more national staff in the UN system, as a recent study, carried out by the organisation itself, showed that Angola is one of the least represented countries.

