South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Embarks On Coronavirus Covid-19 Self-Quarantine

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa replying to questions during a virtual sitting of the National Council of Provinces on October 27, 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by the President on Saturday, 24 October 2020.

The President wishes the guest, who is receiving medical attention, a safe and speedy recovery, and wishes other guests good health.

On Saturday, 24 October, the President attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where Foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment.

The event adhered stringently to COVID-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the President himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests yesterday, Tuesday, 27 October, that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday and had been tested on Monday before receiving a positive result yesterday.

The Foundation became aware of this development and communicated this to guests yesterday, hours after the President had performed the unveiling of a statue of liberation icon OR Tambo and the official opening of a new Radisson hotel and convention centre in Ekurhuleni in the morning.

The President is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements.

The President is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with COVID-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest.

The President will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.