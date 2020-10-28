South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Embarks On Coronavirus Covid-19 Self-Quarantine

GCIS/Flickr
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa replying to questions during a virtual sitting of the National Council of Provinces on October 27, 2020.
28 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by the President on Saturday, 24 October 2020.

The President wishes the guest, who is receiving medical attention, a safe and speedy recovery, and wishes other guests good health.

On Saturday, 24 October, the President attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where Foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment.

The event adhered stringently to COVID-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the President himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests yesterday, Tuesday, 27 October, that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday and had been tested on Monday before receiving a positive result yesterday.

The Foundation became aware of this development and communicated this to guests yesterday, hours after the President had performed the unveiling of a statue of liberation icon OR Tambo and the official opening of a new Radisson hotel and convention centre in Ekurhuleni in the morning.

The President is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements.

The President is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with COVID-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest.

The President will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.