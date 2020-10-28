Nigeria: #EndSARS Protests - Broadcasting Body Rejects Nigerian Govt's Sanctions Against TV Stations

Pixabay
27 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has called for the withdrawal of sanctions placed on African Independent Television (AIT), Channels Television and Arise Television by the Nigerian government.

The sanction was the fallout of their reportage on the protests against police brutality and killings of peaceful protesters at Lekki in Lagos State by the military.

The Chairperson of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Sa'a Ibrahim, in a letter reference number BON/G/37/Vol.V11/57 dated October 27, 2020, said the organisation was saddened at the sanction of the three media outlets.

"The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) is again saddened at the recent sanction on Africa Independent Television(AIT),Channels TV and Arise TV that was announced on Monday, October 26, 2020 during a press conference in Abuja on "unprofessional ENDSARS Broadcast"," the group said.

"As citizens, public and private entities in a Democratic system of Government like Nigeria, it is believed that applications of your laws should have procedures before sanction', the letter emphasised.

"BON request that you issue a formal query to each of the Stations involved and give stipulated period to defend themselves before taking action.Therefore, we demand the sanctions on AIT, Channels TV and Arise TV be withdrawn immediately pending their responses," it said.

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria appealed to the National Broadcasting Commission to be more flexible in its application of sanctions, more so in this crisis period.

"We strongly believe in Democracy where citizens and entities are given fair hearing and Justice, Peace and Unity are preached and practiced," the one page letter stressed.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.