Malawi: Chikwawa Residents March Against Poor Road Network

27 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Daniel Sankhulani- Mana

Some concerned community members in Chikwawa district marched to the district council offices to deliver a petition on a number of shortfalls in the district, one of them being poor road network.

The organizers of the demonstrations calling themselves 'Citizens from Chikwawa' delivered the petition to the council's Chief Administrative Officer, Leonard Mchombo who received it on behalf of the District Commissioner, Ali Phiri.

The petition tackled a number of issues ranging from poor road network from Dyeratu to Chikwawa Boma, unfavourable business environment towards indigenous people, dilapidated mortuary to lack of guardian shelter at Chikwawa District Hospital.

Speaking during presentation of the petition, representative of the grouping, Amade Alide said among other things the rate of unemployment in Chikwawa is high and they want the council to address the matter.

"On a lighter note, we citizens of Chikwawa district want the council to consider us in various developmental activities. We have noted that the council has been giving business opportunities to people outside the district," Alide said.

"The district council should also think of rehabilitating the dilapidated tarmac road that connects Dyeratu Trading Centre and Chikwawa Boma. The road is in bad shape and we are finding it hard to travel on the road," he added.

Organising Chairperson for the demonstrations, Anganile Ngosi said their lives were affected for being sidelined to take part in developmental activities that are happening within the district.

"We thought of organising these demonstrations to advocate to our council to start considering its people. Citizens in the district are suffering in so many ways including the use of Dyeratu-Boma Road," Ngosi said.

Receiving the petition, Mchombo promised the 'concerned citizens' that the council would deliver their concerns to the right authority.

