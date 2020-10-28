Malawi: President Chakwera Inaugurates Poppy Week

27 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday inaugurated the Poppy Appeal Week in which well-wishers help the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) raise funds by buying the poppy flower.

The funds go towards care of World War I and II veterans who are being kept in MDF memorial homes

To launch the week at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, Chakwera encouraged Malawians to buy and wear the poppy flower in support of the welfare of the war veterans and former servicemen; and also to demonstrate appreciation for the role they played in selflessly fighting for peace.

"Therefore, I am calling upon all Malawians of good will to support this poppy week with any kind of gesture. Buy poppies and wear them with pride to appreciate their contributions such as peace and freedom which they fought for," he said.

The President said he was aware of the challenges war veterans and ex-soldiers are facing, and pledged to support them.

"My government appreciates the hardship that ex-service soldiers face in their day to day life. I therefore commit to address such concerns," said Chakwera.

On his part, Veterans and Ex-servicemen League of Malawi vice secretary general Ephron Mvwarajembe expressed gratitude to the President for his commitment to uplift the welfare of the war veterans.

Currently, there are no living soldiers in Malawi who fought in World War I from 1914 to 1918, but some who fought in World War II, between 1939 and 1945, are still alive.

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander General Vincent Nundwe told Nyasa Times that every November reminds them of the people who sacrificed their lives for world peace.

This year's Poppy Day or Remembrance Sunday will be commemorated on November 8 2020. It falls on the second Sunday of the month closest to November 11.

The First World War officially ended on the eleventh hour of November 11 (11/11) in 1919, after the armistice was signed between combatting countries.

