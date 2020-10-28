Malawi: DPP Preaches Peace in Karonga's 'Bengazhi' As By-Election Campaign Heats Up

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national director of logistics Symon Vuwa Kaunda has emphasized the need for the youth to maintain peace and order throughout campaign period and beyond the November 10 by-election in Karonga Central constituency to enhance the socio economic growth of the area.

Kaunda made the emphasis on Sunday at Chiwondo school ground during the political campaign rally the party organised to woo support for the party's candidate Ernest Mwalughali.

The call comes barely a day after a UTM party supporter was allegedly beaten on Saturday evening at Lughali school by unknown people and was reportedly rushed to Karonga district hospital for treatment.

However, Karonga district director of health and social service (DHSS) David Sibale asked for more time to crosscheck if indeed the health facility over the weekend treated such a patient while Karonga Police Officer In-charge Sam Nkhwazi could not reached for comment.

In an interview, Kaunda heaped the blame of the political fracas on the two political party rivals Malawi Congress Party and UTM Party, saying the DPP stands for development, security and justice, therefore, there is no way the DPP can incite political violence.

He said: "Vote for Mwalughali on November 10 if you want peace to reign in Karonga Central constituency. If you want portable water and a maternity wing at Lupembe health centre, this is the time because he (Mwalughali) comes from this same area and he knows your developmental needs more than anyone else".

Kaunda boasted to the electorates that it is only the DPP whose political experience span for 13 years which has keys for development through several development partners.

Taking his turn, regional organising secretary for the North Ackim Mwanza said four months after its downfall to Tonse Alliance government led by Dr. Lazarus Chakwera in the Fresh Presidential Elections, the DPP is now the most sought after party due to its clean track record in facilitating developments throughout the country.

Speaking at the same event, regional director of youth Kelvin Chirambo asked the youth to vote in large numbers for Mwalughali, saying he is the only candidate who stays closer to the electorates and will have an upper hand in initiating developments.

At the event, Kaunda donated 10 footballs for the Constituency's teams to share.

Meanwhile, a couple at Lupembe has temporary separated following political differences that arose on Saturday when the wife endorsed the UTM Party candidate Frank Mwenifumbo, a thing which did not please the husband whose allegiance is for MCP's Leonard Mwalwanda.

According to an eye witness at Lupembe who witnessed the fracas, the fight erupted when the wife joined her fellow UTM Party supporters in singing and dancing and the husband lost his temper and started beating up the wife and told her to go to her parents up until voting.

