Somalia: Military Court Sentences Al-Shabaab and ISIS Militants in Puntland

A military court in northeastern Somalia has sentenced two men with a death sentence and jailed one other to 20 years after being convicted of being a member Islamic State group (IS) and al-Shabab group respectively.

The three men were arrested by Puntland forces in connection with a series of killings and terrorist acts, and their trial took place in Bossaso, Bari region.

The military court chief of Bari region Mohamed Ibrahim said the three militants were convicted of being of an IS-linked local armed group Adan Hassan and Abshir Mohamed Abdirahman have been sentenced to death by firing squad.

Tuesday's trial, held in Bosaso town also saw the judge sentenced the third man, Mohamed Shiniyow Ali, to 20 years behind bars.

Fighters from the two armed groups are fighting security forces in Puntland, a semiautonomous state in northeastern Somalia.