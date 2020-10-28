Somalia: International Delegation Arrives in Dhusamareb

The delegation, which included representatives from the African Union (AU) Francisco Madeira and IGAD Jamaal Haji Ahmed, was welcomed at the airport by Galmudug Vice President Ali Dahir Eid and other members.

A delegation led by the United Nations Special Representative for Somalia James Swan has today arrived at Ugas Nur International Airport in Dhusamareb.

The delegation, which included representatives from the African Union (AU) Francisco Madeira and IGAD Jamaal Haji Ahmed, was welcomed at the airport by Galmudug Vice President Ali Dahir Eid and other members.

The purpose of the visit of the delegation from the UN, EU, AU and IGAD is said to be focused on the 2020/21 elections, politics and security.

The delegation also plans to establish a United Nations base in Dhusamareb, which will guide the development work of UN agencies in Galmudug.

Somalia is preparing for parliamentary and presidential elections following a series of meetings in Dhusamareb and Mogadishu.