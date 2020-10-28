Africa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Calls for Peaceful Elections in the United Republic of Tanzania

press release

Addis Ababa, 27 October 2020: As the United Republic of Tanzania gears up to hold General Elections tomorrow, 28 October 2020, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, calls for peaceful, inclusive and credible polls.

The Chairperson calls on all stakeholders, political parties and their supporters to participate in the voting process peacefully and to refrain from any acts of violence. He further urges the authorities to ensure a conducive environment to enable citizens to cast their votes in a safe and peaceful manner.

The Chairperson recalls the commendable journey that the United Republic of Tanzania has traversed thus far towards building democratic governance and sustaining peace, and urges that the 28 October 2020 General Elections offer a renewed opportunity to deepen democracy and peace in the country.

The African Union has deployed an Elections Experts Mission to Tanzania from 22 October to 3 November 2020 led by H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.