Africa: The Final - Facts

Morocco's RS Berkane were crowned 2019-20 Total CAF Confederation Cup winners, after defeating Egyptian debutants Pyramids FC 1-0 on Sunday (25 October 2020) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex in Rabat.

Here are some of the final facts;

· RS Berkane are the 5th different Moroccan side to lift CAF Confederation Cup trophy (FAR Rabat, FUS Rabat, Maghreb Fès and Raja Casablanca).

· RS Berkane are the first side to win the CAF Confederation Cup after finishing as runnersup in the previous season.

· Pyramids FC are the first Egyptian side to finish as runners-up in the CAF Confederation Cup final, with Al Ahly winning in 2014 and Zamalek winning in 2019.

· Pyramids FC scored 19 goals whilst recording 137 shots and 51 shots on target en route to the final, however, against RS Berkane they had just six shots with none of them landing on target.

· RS Berkane's Bakre El Helali is the second player to be sent off in the CAF Confederation Cup final in as many seasons after Omar Namsaoui seeing red against Zamalek in the 2019 final second leg.

· Pyramids FC's Ali Gabr made six interceptions in the CAF Confederation Cup final, only fellow teammate Mohamed Hamdi (7) and Al-Nasr Benghazi's Sadam El Werfalli (7) made more in a single game in the competition this season.

· RS Berkane's Ismail Mokadem made 13 clearances in the CAF Confederation Cup final against Pyramids FC, only ESAE's N'namdi Amairo made more in a single game in the competition this season (14 v Zanaco).