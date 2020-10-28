Africa: The Final - Facts

27 October 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Morocco's RS Berkane were crowned 2019-20 Total CAF Confederation Cup winners, after defeating Egyptian debutants Pyramids FC 1-0 on Sunday (25 October 2020) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex in Rabat.

Here are some of the final facts;

· RS Berkane are the 5th different Moroccan side to lift CAF Confederation Cup trophy (FAR Rabat, FUS Rabat, Maghreb Fès and Raja Casablanca).

· RS Berkane are the first side to win the CAF Confederation Cup after finishing as runnersup in the previous season.

· Pyramids FC are the first Egyptian side to finish as runners-up in the CAF Confederation Cup final, with Al Ahly winning in 2014 and Zamalek winning in 2019.

· Pyramids FC scored 19 goals whilst recording 137 shots and 51 shots on target en route to the final, however, against RS Berkane they had just six shots with none of them landing on target.

· RS Berkane's Bakre El Helali is the second player to be sent off in the CAF Confederation Cup final in as many seasons after Omar Namsaoui seeing red against Zamalek in the 2019 final second leg.

· Pyramids FC's Ali Gabr made six interceptions in the CAF Confederation Cup final, only fellow teammate Mohamed Hamdi (7) and Al-Nasr Benghazi's Sadam El Werfalli (7) made more in a single game in the competition this season.

· RS Berkane's Ismail Mokadem made 13 clearances in the CAF Confederation Cup final against Pyramids FC, only ESAE's N'namdi Amairo made more in a single game in the competition this season (14 v Zanaco).

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.