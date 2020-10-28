Africa: El Mereikh, Nouadhibou Crowned Champions in Sudan, Mauritania

African leagues continued over the weekend with champions crowned in two different countries.

Sudan

El Mereikh clinched their third Sudan Premier League title in a row and in the sweetest of fashions after beating arch rivals Al Hilal Omdurman by a solitary goal. The victory saw them clinch the crown, with a five-point buffer over Hilal who finished second.

Semmani Saad Eldin scored the lone goal of the match to settle the title. Heading into the last day of the season, only two points separated the two rivals. Mereikh only needed to avoid defeat while Hilal had to pick three points to clinch the title.

The two sides will however represent Sudan in the Total CAF Champions League while Hilal Al Ubayyid and Al Amal Atbara will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly Atbara, Al Rabta Coasty and Al Falah Atbara were relegated to second tier, with Toti and Hilal Port Sudan promoted to the Premier League. Sebdao Aldain, Donobai, Gadaref Police and Hilal Kadogli will have a playoff to decide which two teams will join next season's 16-team top flight.

Mauritania

FC Nouadhibou successfully defended its Mauritanian Premier League title for a third consecutive season and won their eighth top flight title with a 1-0 victory over Concorde. Nouadhibou won the crown with a match to spare.

The three points ensured they move to 56 points, amassing an unassailable lead of seven ahead of second placed Tevragh-Zeine who saw their drive punctured after a solitary goal loss against Trarza AC. The second successive defeat saw them trail the leaders further.

Meanwhile, JAHE and Ksar have been relegated from the top tier. JAHE lost 4-0 to Kaedi while Ksar drew 0-0 with Police.

Zambia

Nkana FC beat Indeni 2-0 on Saturday to clinch the Community Shield trophy at the Arthur Davis Stadium in Kitwe, but were thrown into mourning on Monday with the death of their player Chrispin Mulenga.

Mulenga who featured in the match passed away after succumbing to injuries he picked up in a road accident on Sunday night.

The Zambian Premier League is expected to kick off this weekend.

DR Congo

AS Maniema Union continued with their unbeaten start to the DR Congo Linafoot after a 2-0 victory over Lubumbashi Sport. Central defender Radjabu Atibu scored both goals as Maniema picked up their third win of the season to move to 12 points after six matches.

Maniema continued with their imperious form at home. They have not tasted defeat in close to one year.

Meanwhile, giants TP Mazembe continued with their sluggish start to the season after playing to a 1-1 draw against DC Motema Pembe. Dark Kabangu opened the scoring for Motema Pembe in the 57th minute before The Ravens equalized just a minute later through Joël Beya.

In other results, Saint Eloi Lupopo and AS Vita drew 0-0 while Black Dolphin beat Racing Club Kinshasa by a solitary goal.

South Africa

The South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) kicked off this weekend with the biggest match being that of last year's top two sides; Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Defending champions Sundowns showed they have moved on well from the departure of coach Pitso Mosimane with a 3-0 blanking of Amakhosi in a terrible afternoon for veteran goalkeeper Itumelang Khune.

New signings Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erastus both scored on their debut while Themba Zwane drove the final nail on Chiefs' coffin with a third off the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates dropped a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Amazulu. Malawian Gabadinho Mhango gave The Bucaneers the lead from the penalty spot after 18 minutes, but Amazulu drew level through Lehlohonolo Majara in the 33rd minute.

In other results, SuperSport United beat Black Leopards 2-0 while Baroka hit Maritzburg United 2-1.

Tanzania

Azam FC saw their unbeaten to the Ligi Kuu Bara halted after a narrow 1-0 loss at the hands of Mtibwa Sugar in Morogoro. Jaffary Kibaya scored the lone goal for Mtibwa in the 62nd minute as they snapped Azam's run of seven straight wins.

Meanwhile, defending champions Simba suffered a second successive loss after going down by a solitary goal at home against Ruvu Shooting who had to finish the game with 10 men. Fally Zullu Maganga scored the solo goal in the 36th minute.

Simba lost an opportunity to share points when they had a penalty with 10 minutes left, but returning skipper John Bocco struck a penalty against the crossbar.

Young Africans (Yanga) remain the only unbeaten side in the league after beating Kinondoni Municipal Council 2-1 on Sunday.

With the Monday evening results, Azam retain the grasp on top of the standings with 21 points, two ahead of Yanga while holders Simba are on third with 16 points.