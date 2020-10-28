Sudan: Cabinet to Consider Draft Transitional Justice Bill

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Justice announced a draft law is ready for the Transitional Justice Commission. After including the opinions and observations of legal experts and human rights in preparation, the commission submitted the draft law to the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers for endorsement yesterday.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Siham Osman, mentioned the need to reform judicial institutions to help the experts of the Transitional Justice Commission and representatives of the Sudanese Commissioner for Human Rights.

She said that the Ministry attaches special attention to the file of transitional justice in order to fulfil the rights and rehabilitate the victims and people affected.

She said in her address to the workshop Perceptions of Transitional Justice in Sudan in Khartoum on Monday, that the perpetrators must acknowledge the crimes they committed in the fields of human rights, torture, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, in order to work on retribution in accordance with the settlements or compensations defined by legal experts.

*Transitional justice consists of judicial and non-judicial measures implemented in order to redress legacies of human rights abuses. Such measures include criminal prosecutions, truth commissions, reparations programmes, and various kinds of institutional reforms. Transitional justice is enacted at a point of political transition from violence and repression to societal stability (or at times years later) and it is informed by a society's desire to rebuild social trust, repair a fractured justice system, and build a democratic system of governance.

