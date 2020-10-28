Cameroon: Management of Covid-19 - Prevention Remains the Main Weapon

This was underlined during the daily press briefing on October 26, as new outbreaks of the pandemic are reported in some western countries.

As population movements increases, coupled with the fact that new outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic are reported in some Western countries, Cameroonians have been called to remain vigilant and persevere in the strict observance of barrier gestures, essential to protect themselves against Covid-19 and against a resurgence of new sources of contamination. The call was made by the Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public, Dr Linda Esso during the daily press briefing on the evolution and management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Prevention remains the main weapon to fight against the novel Coronavirus, Dr Linda Esso underlined. That is why she urged the population to continue to comply with the barrier measures put in place by the Government and the World Health Organisation (WHO). Most importantly, individuals must continue to wash their hands with clean running water and soap or use an alcohol-based solution; cover the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing, sneezing or use a bent elbow; avoid close contact with anyone with flu symptoms; maintain physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres and wear a face mask when going out.

The Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public told the press that the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the importance of national and international solidarity, within the framework of the management of health crises, precisely in the preservation of human capital.

This solidarity, driven by the President of the Republic, Head of State, through a Special Fund set up, is strongly supported by Civil Society, which has contributed significantly to the response in the country for almost 8 months. As such, trade unions and employers' organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), professional associations, charities, community-based organisations and religious communities have all come together to curb the pandemic. Dr Linda Esso said their various and varied supports in human, material, financial and logistical resources at all levels of the health pyramid have been worthwhile.

The victory over the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Esso said depends largely on personal commitment. She said it is through the commitment of each individual to stay at home or keep children at home in the event of signs or symptoms of Covid 19, go for screening, and actively participate in the seroprevalence survey that is currently taking place that the battle against Covid-19 will be won.