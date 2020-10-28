Cameroon: Fiango-Kumba Carnage - Population Stages Protest Against Killings

They took to the streets on Sunday October 25, 2020 in protest of the gruesome murder of innocent school children in Kumba.

Over 5,000 inhabitants of Kumba, headquarters of Meme Division, took to the streets Sunday October 25, 2020 to protest against the gruesome killing of students the previous day in Mother Francisca Bilingual Academy Fiango.

Led by the City Mayor elect, Gregory Mewanu, Kumba city dwellers including the three Mayors of Kumba I, II, and III Sub-Divisional Councils respectively Barrister Esseme Moses, Jacob Kay and Dr Mukwelle Nguba were all out to say no to the gruesome shooting of students in class. Equally accompanying the peaceful march were the Divisional Officers for the three Administrative units of Kumba and the Paramount Ruler of the Bafaw, Nfon Mukete IV Ekoko. The traditional ruler personally featured at the protest march giving a cultural and traditional colour to the march. The key message was that Kumba must be cleansed of those spilling blood.

The protesters plied the streets of Kumba from the Amusement Park carrying placards with some of the messages reading: " Protect our Children"," Education is our children's right", " the blood of the children is crying", " we are crying for peace", " let us protect our children", " Enough is Enough, population say no to ghost town", " Education is a civic right to our children", " No to violence", Stop killing our children", amongst others. At the Kumba BICEC road junction, the protesters held a session of prayers led by a man of God who drew inspiration from the fifth book of the biblical Pentateuch (Deuteronomy) 19:10-13, and Psalm 121:4-5. He called on God Almighty to cleanse Kumba and save the life of the people.

The protesters later moved Up Station and made a stop-over at the Kumba District Hospital where the City Mayor took time off to console with the affected victims.

While receiving the protesters at the esplanade of the Senior Divisional Office, the Administrator, Ntou'ou Ndong Chamberlin, saluted the population and joined them to condemn the barbaric act of killing innocent students. He voiced that in the days ahead, the perpetrators shall be fished out and held accountable in the law courts.