Sudan: Shipment of 68,000 Tons of Wheat Arrives At Port Sudan From UAE

Port Sudan — A shipment of 68,000 tons of wheat has arrived at Port Sudan seaport as part of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) aid to the country, where it was received by charge d'affaires of UAE Embassy in Sudan Rahmi Fadil and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Mohamed Ali.

Governor of Red Sea State Engineer Abdalla Shangarai, who met at his office the delegation of UAE embassy and the Ministry of Industry who received the wheat consignment at the port, affirmed the strong relations linking Sudan and UAE, pointing out that this support reflects the deep-rooted relations linking the two countries.

The UAE diplomat affirmed during the meeting the stand of the Emirati people with the sisterly Sudanese people, referring to directions by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to support Sudan in all fields.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, on his part, expressed thanks and appreciation of the Sudanese people over the continued support by UAE to Sudan.