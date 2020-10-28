Sudan: UAE Affirms Commitment to Implement Its Aid Package to Sudan

27 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has affirmed its commitment to providing an overall aid package worth $1.5 billion to fulfill the needs of Sudan of basic commodities besides supporting the government of Sudan endeavors for realization of financial and economic stability.

The United Arab Emirates' news agency, WAM, has quoted Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi as saying that the fund, in cooperation with the Sudanese Government, recently implemented an aid package worth around US$556.5 million to support Sudan's financial, economic, health, education, nutrition and agriculture sectors, as part of an overall Emirati grant worth $1.5 billion.

In his statement to WAM news agency, Al Suwaidi pointed out that "the aid was provided to the Sudanese people upon the directives of the UAE's leadership, which is keen to achieve the financial and economic stability of the country."

In April 2019, the UAE pledged to provide Sudan with a package of economic aid worth $1.5 billion to achieve financial and economic stability and support its health, education, nutrition and agricultural sectors.

Under this framework, the UAE, represented by the fund, deposited $250 million in the Central Bank of Sudan and supported the Sudanese Government's budget with $119.8 million.

The fund also sent 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth $144.7 million, in addition to wheat packaging packs worth $10.8 million.

