Sudan: Al-Burhan Leaves for Cairo

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Al-Fattah Al-Burhan left, Tuesday, for the Arab Republic of Egypt in a one-day official visit in response to an invitation extended by the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi.

Al-Burhan who was accompanied by the Acting Foreign Minister, Ambassador, Omar Gamar Edeen and the Chairman of the General Intelligence Service, Maj-General, Jamal Abdul Majeed, was seen off at the airport by the Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Shams Edeen Kabashi and the Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereign Council, General, Mohammed Al-Ghali.